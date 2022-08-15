PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave.

Haircuts will be available to students who are 14 years or younger. Students must be residents of Pharr and are asked to RSVP prior to the event.

The event will offer students food, drinks and a chance to win school supplies during a raffle.