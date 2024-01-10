PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Villita Avocados of Pharr will begin fulfilling orders this week using specially made mesh produce bags that are 100% compostable.

Photo courtesy: Villita Avocados in Pharr.

The avocado grower and distributor’s news release said they are hopeful other produce companies will follow their lead by being more environmentally conscious and steer away from using plastic.

“This Wednesday, January 10 in Jersey City, New Jersey, we will be at a major retailer with the first 100% plastic-free avocado bag in North America,” said Rob Ybarra, Executive vice president

“Our CEO, Alfredo Rodriguez, had a vision. He loves the environment. Every time he speaks, it’s all about reduce, reuse, and recycle. He’s been the biggest proponent of doing this as a company. We want Villita to be the most sustainable company in the industry,” said Ybarra.

Villita Avocados and its new bags will soon be in select locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma and Albertson’s/Safeway stores in New York and New Jersey, according to the news release.

Visit Villita Avocados for more information.