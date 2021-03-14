Pharr assisted living facility with majority of residents vaccinated easing up restrictions

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — A new recommendation from the CDC, along with Governor Greg Abbott’s lifted restrictions for the state are paving the way for one local nursing home and assisted living facility to return to “normal.”

“It was hard but we made it,” The Gardens at Brook Ridge resident Betty Sharp said.

Sharp is ready to resume her normal activities put on pause by the pandemic.

“I don’t get out a lot but it’s great to know that I can,” she said. “I go get a pedicure and my nails done, and that’s about the extreme.”

More than 95% of residents and staff at the assisted living and memory care facility have been fully vaccinated according to executive director Elsa Rios.

“We were ready,” she said.

Visitation to this point has been limited to just family presenting a negative COVID-19 test, but under new CDC guidance, tests will no longer be required and other visitors will be admitted in the coming weeks.

“We are still going to be guiding through CDC guidelines — screening, checking temperatures — just to make sure everybody coming into the building is safe to be in the building,” Rios said.

And this weekend they are starting back up with group field trips.

“We’re actually beginning to take them out shopping and to outings, which is one of the things we take our residents to, whether its restaurants or even to the beach,” she said. “That may have to wait just a little bit until after spring break.”

Carl Long and his wife arrived from Iowa just before lockdown and say they are eager to explore the Valley.

“This is going to be a good experience for us,” Long said. “We need some time out”

Several other residents who don’t have relatives in the area say they now feel comfortable enough to plan a trip to visit family in the near future.

And while mask-wearing is no longer required for residents in the facility, most are continuing to sport them outside of their rooms.