Former Pharr City Attorney Patricia Rigney (center, wearing black) with the City Commission in September 2021. (Photo courtesy of the city of Pharr.)

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr City Commission approved a $400,000 settlement with former City Attorney Patricia Rigney on Wednesday.

Rigney received $50,000 for lost wages and $350,000 for “alleged emotional distress and other non-wage damages,” according to the settlement agreement, which Pharr released under the Texas Public Information Act. In exchange, Rigney dropped all claims against the city.

Pharr admitted no wrongdoing.

“RIGNEY and the CITY further agree that each PARTY intends by this Agreement to conclude the prior employment relationship professionally and amicably,” according to the agreement.

The City Commission approved the agreement without any public discussion on Wednesday afternoon.

Rigney could not be reached for comment Thursday morning, when the city released the agreement.

A city spokeswoman said Pharr does not comment on personnel matters.

The city did not respond to questions about the agreement or the “emotional distress and other non-wage damages” Rigney allegedly suffered.

Rigney worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas and the 13th Court of Appeals before accepting a job with the city of Pharr in 2016.

As city attorney, Rigney advised Pharr on everything from contracts to economic development. Rigney also attended City Commission meetings, worked on internal investigations and represented Pharr in negotiations with other local governments.

The City Commission approved an employment agreement with Rigney in 2018. The agreement was scheduled to end in 2024.

In June, however, the City Commission replaced Rigney with former Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

Why the city decided to replace Rigney remains unclear. The City Commission made the decision without any public discussion.

“I got fired,” Rigney wrote in a text message to another city employee, according to screenshots released under the Public Information Act.

Even though she’d done nothing wrong, Rigney said the City Commission fired her “effective immediately.”

“I know you didn’t. Estoy en shock. No entiendo,” the employee responded. “You’re an amazing person and very smart. I know you will find a job where you will be better and happier. Remember that when one door closes, other bigger doors open. New opportunities will come your way.”

Rigney also wrote to Mayor Ambrosio “Amos” Hernandez on June 14.

“Mayor, as discussed last week, I accept the City’s decision to separate my employment (non-disciplinary separation) with the City in order to allow the City to go in a different direction regarding legal services,” Rigney wrote in an email. “I appreciate the opportunity to have worked for the City and to be part of so many projects and to work with the amazing staff.”