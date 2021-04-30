Pharr announces plans for city-wide broadband access

PHARR, Texas — The city of Pharr is one step closer to closing the digital divide highlighted by the pandemic.

On Friday, city officials announced that plans are underway to get residents broadband access. Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez spoke on these efforts saying the city is at the top of the list among RGV cities with the least infrastructure at play. He said it is taking a toll on education as well as health care and commerce.

“Everybody will have a fiberoptic cable access point to their facilities or their home. People, multiple people in their own homes or apartments or businesses can download or upload what they need to do without having to compete with your neighbor or people in public,” said the mayor.

Mayor Hernandez also added about five years of research went into this initiative. It will take about 13 months to complete the project that begins in south Pharr.