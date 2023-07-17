HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — PetSmart Charities held adoption events from local animal shelters and rescue centers in its stores across the Rio Grande Valley.

The three day event was held to help these animals find their fur-ever home and raise awareness of overcrowding in shelters.

According to a press release by PetSmart, 60,000 pets are dropped off or lead to an animal shelter across the RGV each year.

“We are proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to promote adoption from local shelters and rescues in the Rio Grande Valley where shelters are overcrowded and the community is giving their time and resources to save pets lives,” Mia Navedo Williams, senior manager at Best Friends Animal Society said.

Williams added, there are plenty of four-legged companions waiting for a second chance in hopes to get adopted to as a new family member.