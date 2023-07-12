HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Best Friends Animal Society and PetSmart Charities are offering families a chance to adopt puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs during the PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week of July 10-16.

The event will end with a weekend full of big adoptions. New pet owners will also go home with coupons for their new pets.

Bilingual staff will be on-site at adoption events throughout the week to help Spanish speakers find and connect with their new pets, according to a news release.

“We are proud to partner with PetSmart Charities to promote adoption from local shelters and rescues in the Rio Grande Valley where shelters are overcrowded and the community is giving their time and resources to save pets’ lives,” said Mia Navedo Williams, senior manager at Best Friends Animal Society.

Participating PetSmart locations:

McAllen

420 E. Expressway 83

7600 North 10th Street Bldg. 200

Brownsville

585 Morrison Road

Harlingen