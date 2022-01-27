PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A petition to release the teens charged in the murder of their relative has received over 190,000 signatures as of Thursday.

The three teens, Alejandro Treviño, Christian Treviño and Juan Eduardo Melendez, are each facing charges in connection to the killing of Gabriel Quintanilla.

The petition, titled “Justice for Alejandro, Christian, and Juan,” is the second-highest petition on Change.org’s popular category.

Christian Treviño is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity and Alejandro is being charged with aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity.

Melendez is also being charged with capital murder, aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Melendez was not related to Quintanilla, but a friend of Alejandro and Christian, police said.

According to police, a young relative had accused Quintanilla of sexual assault. After learning of this, relatives Christian and Alejandro Treviño assaulted Quintanilla and were later joined by Melendez.

Alejandro was dropped off at his residence, and Christian Treviño and Melendez assaulted Quintanilla a third time, placing him in the bed of a truck afterwards and dropping him off at the field.

Alejandro Treviño, 18

Christian Treviño, 17

Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Pharr Police Department stated that Quintanilla had a warrant dating back to 2019 for continuous sexual assault of a child. Chief of Police Andy Harvey explained that the warrant was in reference to a separate case that occurred from 2014 to 2016.

Harvey also stated that the suspects are facing capital murder charges because they kidnapped Quintanilla and removed personal items from his body.