Petition created to reopen county beaches

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — A petition to reopen county beaches is getting hundreds of signatures. Some residents think keeping beaches closed is doing more harm than good.

“You know they’re all packed in super tight, there’s nowhere to park. People are still going to go to the beach either way, ” said Daniel Johnson, Cameron County resident.

The petition claims Cameron County’s Judge Eddie Trevino created a more dangerous situation by leaving a small percentage of the beach available to visitors.

“If you close the accesses they’ll only go into a more condensed area,” Johnson added.

Johnson is one of nearly 500 people who’ve signed it saying the closure puts more stress on city beaches leading to overcrowding.

“I think it’s just not a smart plan since South Padre left their beaches open. I think opening back up will clear up some congestion in the city and people will be happy like to be spread out and still enjoy the outdoors,” Johnson said.

Calling the closure unnecessary, Johnson said county beaches have never been crowded to begin with and would be ideal for social distancing.

“Most of the people that use them go out to fish and stuff like and like me to hang out away from people but usually everyone is spaced out there anyway so,” he stated.

We reached out to the judge multiple times for comment but have yet to hear back.

Meanwhile South Padre officials said there are no plans of closing their beaches stating all safety protocols are being enforced.

The petition needs a little over 500 hundred signatures before it could be submitted to the county for consideration.

The petition can be found here.