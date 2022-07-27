BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A petition was started to seek justice for the dog that was fatally stabbed in Cameron County.

Pandora’s attack was captured on camera, showing the suspect stabbing the American Bulldog multiple times. Richard Pecina, Pandora’s owner, recalls what he saw in the video. The incident occurred on July 17 on the 6300 block of Tecate Drive in Brownsville.

“He came behind her and attacked her,” Pecina said. “She threw herself to the floor and she was defenseless.”

On July 25, Brownsville Animal Defense South Texas Rescue organized the petition. The non-profit organization aims to let the Cameron County District Attorney take action toward all animal cruelty cases.

The petition’s goal is to obtain 5,000 signatures. As of today, the petition has over 3,000 signatures.