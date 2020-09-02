Petition called for resignation of Donna ISD principal

A petition was created on Tuesday by a parent asking the resignation of a Donna ISD principal.

UPDATE: There is now a petition in support of a Donna ISD principal who parents say they saw dragged a special needs student in a video.

The petition, organized on Change.org, commends J.W. Caceres Elementary Principal Sara Perez for her work done at the school.

Organizers listed more than a dozen accomplishments Perez has done during her time at the school.

More than 400 people have signed this petition in support of Principal Perez. The petition’s goal is set at 500.

Conversely, more than 2,000 have signed the petition calling for Perez’s resignation.

“I’ve never seen an administrator have an OPEN Door policy like she has demonstrated,” states the petition in support of Perez. “I would like to reEMPHASIZE the “WELCOMING and WARM” environment she brought for our students and families.”

Original story:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A Donna parent created a petition seeking the resignation of a Donna Independent School District principal on Tuesday after seeing a video she says shows the principal dragging a special needs student when she worked at a previous district.

Lorena Zertuche, who has her daughter enrolled in J.W. Caceres Elementary, says she was forwarded a video through social media and decided to create the petition.



Caceres Principal Sara E. Perez is in the two-minute video, which shows a physical struggle with a child in a hallway.

“The video clearly shows her, dragging him, never did she ask for assistance,” Zertuche wrote in her petition.

Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said the district was told the incident occurred two years ago when Perez worked for Valley View Independent School District, which investigated at the time.

“CPS was notified, as well as the TEA. She was cleared by the agencies at the time the investigation started.” said Azaiez. “We will look into this. We are here to address any concerns or any questions that parents may be having. We want to be responsive and answer any questions that the parents may have.”

Perez made a statement on her Facebook Page in Spanish on Tuesday, stating that she did not attack the student.

“I wanted to protect him and remove him from the hallways to avoid him hitting himself ” said Perez. “Valley View never told me to resign my post, the video was never purged. Someone simply recorded it off a screen.”

Perez says she left Valley View ISD, because she was offered a job as a principal at Caceres.

“This is political tactic because I am running to be on the board of trustees” said Perez.

Watch Perez’s statement here:

Zertuche says she has a special needs child and felt the situation could have been handled differently.

“This hit me… and it hurts.. I have a special needs child.. how can you do that?” said Zertuche.

It is still unclear if the child that was seen in the video is, indeed, special needs.

The petition has more than 900 signatures and continues to grow. Zertuche has a goal of 1,000 signatures.

CBS4/Local 23 reached out to Valley View Independent School District and still waiting for a response.