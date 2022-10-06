BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning in Brownsville to announce the opening of the Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park Covered Basketball Court.

The construction of the court was done in memory of former Cameron County Commissioner, Pete Benavides. The $810,000 multi-purpose facility and improvement project was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and Certificate of Obligations.

The new basketball court is about 100 feet long and 70 feet wide with a hot-dipped galvanized steel frame and orange and blue concrete floor. It will be lighted and includes two goals, a 6-foot perimeter buffer and two covered bleachers.

Pedro “Pete” Benavides County Park is located near Resaca de la Guerra. Park amenities include a lighted adult softball field, a little league baseball field, two full-sized soccer fields, a basketball court, volleyball court, playground, splash pad area, four small picnic pavillions, one large picnic pavilion, BBQ areas, workout stations, mountain bike trail under construction, one-mile resaca nature trail and 1.5-mile walking trail.

“As a Commissioner’s Court, we are implementing quality of life projects that our children, and future generations of children, can enjoy and have a memorable time,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said.