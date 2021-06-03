Pet of the Week: Scooter & Eevee

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Scooter

Male/ 3 months

He is such a sweet boy! Scooter was found wondering outside the Harlingen Humane Society shelter, he walked right up to one of their staff members. He instantly steals the heart of anyone he interacts with. If his owners are not found, he will be available for adoption in the coming days!

Eevee

Female / 2 years old

Look how gorgeous! Eevee is beautiful! With the playfulness of a kitten and the maturity of an adult cat, she is the perfect mix of cuteness. Eevee is looking for a home where she can be treated like the queen she is.