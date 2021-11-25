Pet of the Week: Felicia

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

For the month of November, the Humane Society of Harlingen is encouraging the community to adopt senior pets or more than 2-years-old at the shelter. All cats, dogs featured as the pet of the week throughout the month will be senior residents at the HSH.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Felicia Felicia is a 3-year-old Terrier, Pitbull mix. She can be shy at times, but once she gets to know you, she really opens up and shows off her big heart.

She is mostly potty trained and walks well on a leash. She is available for adoption, fostering, field trips and even just a sleepover!

If you feel ready to add a new furry member to the family and adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.