Pet groomers strive to keep doors open throughout the pandemic

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Pet groomers are some of the local businesses still running amidst the pandemic.

Michelle Franco-Mar is owner of Pooches Corner. She says her business remained closed for eight weeks but feels lucky to have open doors.

”I know a lot of businesses and I know a couple grooming places here in town had to close down for the pandemic,” said Franco-Mar.

Closing down is not the case yet for Texas Pet Resort but manager Kamron Fultz fears it will happen soon.

”Can’t deal with another year of this nonsense, I will tell you that. That is definite, without a doubt in my mind, 100% if this goes for another year, we are done,” said Fultz.

Texas Resort remains open to the public in hopes that their business continues on.

Both pet grooming businesses are taking major safety precautions for their clients.