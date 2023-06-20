WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seeking shade from the extreme heat is a must, so don’t be surprised if your chill spot is already occupied.

No one wants an unwanted visitor in their home, especially those with multiple legs. As the summer heat intensifies, different insects and animals look to move into your home.

Steven Aguilar with ABC Home & Commercial Services spoke with ValleyCentral about how to ensure that no animals are hiding on your property.

“When you got stacks of lumber, whether it’s going to be for grilling, or just pallets you have leftover, when they’re up against the house as a shelter for rodents, snakes especially, and things like that,” said Aguilar. “And those things permit you from seeing the home, especially when it comes to things like termites, you want to have a good three to four inches of visibility around your foundation.”

Animals can also hide under your house even if it’s slightly elevated, so it’s important to keep that area clear too.

If you do find a snake in your home, there are a few things you can do while you wait for animal control. It’s important to remain calm to avoid disturbing the snake and causing it to hide somewhere. Also, try to put a bucket over it to make sure it doesn’t move.

“Staying away is probably going to be best because if [the animal] is aggressive, it could have rabies and things like that. I would say just keeping an eye on it from a distance. If you’re able and willing to do something like that,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar added that holes in the ground can be an indicator of snakes, but there are many animals that make holes in the ground to look for a cool, shaded place to hang out.