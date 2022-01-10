Persons of Interest sought in Brownsville car burglaries

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of persons of interest in connection with several attempts of Burglaries of Motor Vehicles.

Authorities said the first subjects were captured on video surveillance on November 19, 2021.

Police also said a second group was caught on surveillance on Jan. 6 attempting to burglarize vehicles in the Villa De Los Pinos Subdivision.

Brownsville Police ask the public with information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

If the information provided leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.