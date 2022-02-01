HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a scene where a person died after being struck by a vehicle.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the southbound lane of U.S. 281 just south of Brooks County on Tuesday. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of the accident. The U.S. 281 roadway has been reduced to one lane as authorities work the scene.

This is a breaking story. More information will be provided when it is available.