BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject.

Person of interest in Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Photo courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

Police said a Theft of a Motor Vehicle occurred at the 1600 block of Monterrey Drive on March 3.

The subject was captured on surveillance footage inside the vehicle taking a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra from the location, said police.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

Or submit a tip via the P3 app (download the P3 app to any smartphone available at Apple App Store and Google Play.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.