BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for the identity or whereabouts of a person in connection to a theft of a motor vehicle.

Police said a person of interest is sought in a theft of a truck that occurred at the El Clavo Lumber Yard at East 14th Street on July 25.

The person took a 2015 white Freightliner, which has since been recovered.

Authorities ask the public if they have any information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at 956-546-8477.

The information provided could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

Photo courtesy: Brownsville Police Twitter

