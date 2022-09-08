ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One is dead and another is in custody in connection to an Edinburg death investigation case.

According to Edinburg police, authorities were looking for a person of interest in Alton in connection to the death investigation from Wednesday.

The person ran from police and was later found with a self-inflicted gun shot wound. They were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A second person was taken into custody in connection to the death investigation.

Four Mission CISD schools were placed on high alert as authorities were conducting the arrest warrants in the area.

On Wednesday, Edinburg police responded to the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street where they found a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive in an apartment. The woman was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.