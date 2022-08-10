BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to an auto theft.

Police said the incident occurred at the 2900 block of Southmost on July 8. Surveillance footage showed the person taking a 2021 gray GMC Yukon.

According to police, camera footage from the location showed an image of the person.

Police ask if anyone knows the identity or whereabouts of this subject to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.