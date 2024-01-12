EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have identified a person of interest in a rural Edinburg shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead.

At 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the 5600 block of Wakita Dr. in reference to a shooting, a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Daniel Arevalo of Edinburg, was pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene who said they saw two men in dark clothing and hoodies walking on the street before shooting at Arevalo. Investigators were able to identify 22-year-old Mario Cordero, of Edinburg, as a person of interest in the case, authorities said.

“Investigators are seeking to speak with Cordero about his possible involvement in the shooting death of Arevalo,” the release stated.

Daniel Arevalo (Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office) Photo by: Marco Ramirez/ValleyCentral

Those with information are asked to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956)-668-TIPS (8477).