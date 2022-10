BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police department is searching for a man who they allege burglarized a home.

Norberto Cisneros, 35, is a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 3, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Cisneros was last seen driving a red Ford Fusion, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cisneros is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.