Police searching for person of interest in burglary of motor vehicle, credit card abuse case

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police is looking for the whereabouts of this person.
Police said the subject is wanted for Credit Card Abuse and Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.
According to authorities the subject made entry into a vehicle and took the credit cards.
The subject used the credit cards at the Wal-Mart store in Brownsville and the Target store in Harlingen.
If you have any information about this person’s whereabouts, contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.
The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.