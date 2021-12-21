Police searching for person of interest in burglary of motor vehicle, credit card abuse case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police is looking for the whereabouts of this person.

Police said the subject is wanted for Credit Card Abuse and Burglary of a Motor Vehicle.

According to authorities the subject made entry into a vehicle and took the credit cards.

Photos courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

The subject used the credit cards at the Wal-Mart store in Brownsville and the Target store in Harlingen.

If you have any information about this person’s whereabouts, contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Stories