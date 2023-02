BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a person of interest in connection with the theft of a 2017 Ford Raptor truck.

According to police, the pickup was taken from the 300 block of Media Luna on Jan. 24.

Anyone with information on the identity this person is urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.