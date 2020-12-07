Perfect weather this week for outdoor activities

Local News

by: Chris Ramirez, NBC 23 Meteorologist

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—If you still need to put the lights up on the house or set place Christmas decorations out in the front yard, this week is the perfect week to do it!

Despite cold and rainy conditions this past weekend, high temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the week with tons of sunshine. We will gradually warm up into the 80s by Thursday, but another weather system will move through the south central U.S bringing a cool front with increasing cloud cover for Friday and Saturday.

Keep those jackets and sweaters handy! Nights and mornings will remain on the chilly side dropping into the 40s and 50s in most locations.

By the end of the week, our next weather system will move in from the west bringing an associated cold front that will sweep through the Lone Star State.

High temperatures across the valley will drop back into the 70s for next weekend. More cloud cover is expected across South Texas Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of isolated showers.

Despite miserable conditions this past Saturday, the rainfall was much needed due to increasing drought conditions. However, Saturday’s weather was not enough to take us out of the current drought situation.

Here is a look at the current rainfall status for Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday