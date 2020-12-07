Perfect weather this week for outdoor activities

HARLINGEN, TEXAS (KVEO)—If you still need to put the lights up on the house or set place Christmas decorations out in the front yard, this week is the perfect week to do it!

Despite cold and rainy conditions this past weekend, high temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the week with tons of sunshine. We will gradually warm up into the 80s by Thursday, but another weather system will move through the south central U.S bringing a cool front with increasing cloud cover for Friday and Saturday.

Keep those jackets and sweaters handy! Nights and mornings will remain on the chilly side dropping into the 40s and 50s in most locations.

By the end of the week, our next weather system will move in from the west bringing an associated cold front that will sweep through the Lone Star State.

High temperatures across the valley will drop back into the 70s for next weekend. More cloud cover is expected across South Texas Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of isolated showers.

Despite miserable conditions this past Saturday, the rainfall was much needed due to increasing drought conditions. However, Saturday’s weather was not enough to take us out of the current drought situation.

Here is a look at the current rainfall status for Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen: