People gather in Edinburg to celebrate Joe Biden being named president-elect

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A joyous celebration along the streets of Edinburg was put together by the Hidalgo Democratic Party Chair, Norma Ramirez.

“We’ve had a lot of people reaching out to us. They want to celebrate and they are excited,” said Ramirez.

Celeste Salinas was one of those who attended and expressed that Joe Biden being named president-elect was exciting news she needed to hear.

“I’m feeling grateful. I think it’s a really good way to end the year. It wasn’t a really good year, but I think with the results of the election it really did make things better,” said Salinas.

Having a woman as vice president was also what many look forward to, according to Vita Tijerina.

“This is a historic moment. We got our first female Vice President. [A] woman of color. Like she said yesterday, she’s the first but definitely not the last and I think that gives us a lot of hope. It gave me the thought should I run for senate after I am thirty you know so I think it inspired a lot of us here and how Joe Biden said our new President-Elect, America is it’s described in one word it’s possibilities and that really is true,” said Tijerina.