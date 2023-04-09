SAN JUAN, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Today, many religions across the world celebrate Good Friday, or Holy Friday, to commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus.

It was a cold and drizzly morning, but still, over 500 people took part in the procession of the stations of the cross at the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan.

“It’s a time of rejoicing and remembering that by his resurrection, we have eternal life and hope as Christians. You know that at the end of time, the lord will resist our body and soul to be with him forever,” Deacon Mauricio Rodriguez said.

People from all across the Valley, and Mexico, gather during the holy week at the Basilica to pray and thank Jesus for his ultimate sacrifice. It’s a time many families use for reflection and to pray for good things to come.

“I came out here today to enjoy my time with my church and my family and be able to see them united and gather together with compassion. Having this indoor and outdoor event was very diverse and provides a lot of opportunities for families to enjoy Christ together,” church visitor, Felissa Ponce De Leon said.

Also known as via crusis, the procession, which is celebrated on Good Friday, begins with the Condemnation of Christ, followed by a specific prayer for each station that is recited.

The procession has 14 stops, and each of the life-size statues commemorates a chapter in Jesus’s last day on earth as a man.

“The sessions of the course of the 14 stations that have been prayed for centuries from when they apprehend Jesus and then all the way to the crucifixion and the burial. We go through Veronica, wiping his face, we go through Pontius Pilate washing his hands, and all the events that happened on the last day of his life in this book,” from the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan, Father Jorge said.

Following the Good Friday celebrations, the basilica will hold an easter vigil Saturday night that begins at nine and then an Easter Mass Sunday morning at nine.