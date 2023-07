PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the City of Peñitas, 16-year-old Kimberly Silva was reported missing Sunday night. Luis Fernando Hernandez, 25, was identified as a “person of interest.”

Those with information are asked to contact the Peñitas Police Department at (956) 999-8310.