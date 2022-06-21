PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Osiel Ramos was selected as councilman place 1 after winning a special election held on Tuesday.

Ramos defeated Jose Luis Ochoa by a total of 57.67%, receiving 451 votes.

782 people in total casted ballots in the election.

The election was held for the seat of former-councilman Alex Guajardo.

Guajardo confessed to bribing members of La Joya ISD in January and resigned from the Peñitas City Council. He was one of several Hidalgo County officials to be indicted in an FBI investigation.