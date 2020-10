PEÑITAS, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Peñitas is offering residents a chance to get a discount on their utility bill.

City officials announced they will offer $50 gift cards for residents affected by COVID-19.

To apply for the gift card, visit Peñitas City Hall at 1111 S Main Street or fill out an application here. If filled out online, residents must take the form into city hall with proof of residency.

For more information, call (956) 581-3345.

This program is funded by money from the CARES Act.