HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced to prison in connection to a 2019 murder case.

Julio Cesar DeLeon was sentenced to 46 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County records.

Garza was arrested in connection to the killing of 23-year-old Fernando Garza Jr. in July 2019, according to previous ValleyCentral reports.

Authorities said that Garza had been kidnapped and shot by a man named ‘Diamond,’ who they later identified as Deleon. Through the investigation, it was learned that Garza had been staying with DeLeon and his girlfriend, Edna Rivera Cantu, in Mission.

On July 26, deputies responded to a call of a burned vehicle, which they later determined belonged to Garza. Deputies interviewed DeLeon and Cantu at their residence, where Cantu admitted to helping DeLeon and Alfredo Huerta bind Garza’s hands.

Edna Rivera Cantu (Hidalgo County Jail Records) Alfredo Huerta (Hidalgo County Jail Records)

Cantu told authorities DeLeon returned to the home and told her that he shot Garza in the face and left his body in an orchard, previous ValleyCentral reports stated.

Authorities located the body of Garza the following day in an orchard south of 13 Mile Line on Iowa Road in Mission.

Deleon, Huerta and Cantu were each arrested and charged with capital murder. Records show that Huerta was sentenced to 40 years in state jail in October 2022. Cantu has a status hearing scheduled for March 27.

As part of Deleon’s sentence, he was given a jail credit of more than 1305 days, records show.