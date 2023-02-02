LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced for his role in a 2019 human smuggling crash that left two dead.

Humberto Garcia was sentenced on Jan. 26 to 10 years in state jail on two counts of evading arrest causing death, six counts of evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Hidalgo County records.

Records show that he was sentenced to 10 years on each count, and the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the indictment, on March 13, 2019, Garcia was driving a vehicle at an “unsafe speed” while fleeing from law enforcement, causing the death of two individuals.

Previous ValleyCentral reports stated that DPS troopers attempted to stop a Ford Expedition west of La Joya was the the vehicle veered into the center grass. Authorities said the driver lost control and struck a white Nissan passenger car that was travelling westbound on the expressway, killing the two occupants inside.

The indictment stated Leonel Martinez and Aurora Chavez died as a result of the crash.

According to DPS, most of the people in the Ford were ejected from the vehicle, and six were hospitalized.

Jesus Estrada (Hidalgo County Records)

Garcia was arrested on the aforementioned charges, as well as two counts of murder, which were later dismissed, records show.

Authorities also arrested Jesus Eduardo Estrada in connection to the crash on charges of murder, smuggling of persons resulting in death and evading arrest. Records indicate that Estrada’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.

As part of his sentencing, Garcia was given a jail credit of nearly four years, records show.