PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2017 with a heavy cement block.

On Sept. 20, Eduardo Cruz Gonzalez, 34, was found guilty on one count of murder, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a news release.

The case dates back to Oct. 1, 2017, when police were dispatched to a home located at the 3900 block of Brittney Street in Peñitas, where they found the body of Adaly Tellez Johnson, 30.

The woman had been bludgeoned to death.

Gonzalez, 29 years old at the time, was in the custody of McAllen police for unrelated charges when sheriff investigators located him, authorities said.

“Our investigators met up with Gonzalez, who admitted to killing the victim during a domestic dispute earlier that morning,” Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County Sheriff, said in 2017, according to ValleyCentral archives.

According to the news release sent by Hidalgo County this week, Gonzalez was Johnson’s on-and-off boyfriend of eight months. After Johnson attempted to end the relationship with Gonzalez, he attacked and brutally beat her to death, investigators alleged.

Johnson died after a blow to her head with a 33-pound cinder block, authorities determined.

Sheriff Guerra said the Gonzalez and victim were intoxicated at the time of the murder.

The trial was held from Sept. 13 to 19 before the Hon. Judge Fernando Mancias of the 93rd District Court, who on Sept. 20 sentenced Gonzalez to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

“I want to commend ADA J. Enereo Bazan and ADA Michelle V. Beltran for getting this violent offender off our streets,” Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said. “We encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to call their local law enforcement agencies and get the help they need. Our Victims Unit is also available to provide victims services. You are not alone.”