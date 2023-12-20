MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man is dead after a single-vehicle accident north of Mission.

Photo by DPS

Alberto Rivier-Hernandez Roble, 19, was driving a GMC on Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. on La Homa Road, north of 4 Mile Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the GMC was traveling southbound on La Homa Road when, for unknown reasons, Roble lost control of the car, veered to the right and struck a metal traffic light pole.

Roble was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. DPS Troopers are further investigating this fatal crash.