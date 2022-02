PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday, the city of Peñitas called for a special meeting to take place on Monday, Feb. 28.

The meeting, scheduled for 12 p.m., is to discuss a special election declaring a vacancy in the seat for councilman Alex Guajardo.

Guajardo, who confessed to bribing members of the La Joya ISD, resigned from the Peñitas City Council.

If the item on the agenda passes, a special election would be held on June 21, 2022, to fill the unexpired term left by Guajardo.