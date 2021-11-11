Peñitas city council appoints new city manager, demotes previous one

PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Thursday, the City of Peñitas announced the appointment of a new city manager.

The city said in a news release, in light of recent events involving previous city manager Omar Romero, the city council has appointed Humberto Garza the new city manager effective immediately.

The city added that Omar Romero has been demoted but will continue in a supportive role to keep Peñitas operating effectively.

Romero will also continue to ensure continuity of services on projects with which he was involved, said the city’s news release.