BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The strongest cold front of the season is expected this weekend and the National Weather Service is warning drivers to be safe on the roads.

Although the weather can impact road conditions, it can also impact wildlife including Brown Pelicans in the Brownsville area.

“What happens is when you get those strong northern winds there along highway 48, there’s a median, a concrete median, and when the wind hits that it creates this down draft, and it sucks the pelicans down on the road,” said South Padre Island Birding Center & Alligator Sanctuary’s naturalist educator, Javier Gonzalez.

He explained that the combination of winds and colder weather affects the pelicans and other birds.

With the cold and the strong winds and that down draft it gets really hard for them and when they hit the street, the road, they can’t pick themselves back up to go across,” Gonzalez said.

The birds can be hit by vehicles traveling on the highway, which is why a team of volunteers gathers to help injured and stranded pelicans.

“We’ll get ready, and we’ll go out there and assess the situation and we’ll take our reflector vests and our flags and if it looks like it’s getting bad and the pelicans are dropping then we’ll stay and try to slow traffic down,” he said.

He said state troopers and game wardens also help get the pelicans to safety by assisting in slowing down traffic.

Gonzalez said safety is key for both the pelicans and the people.

“I’d advise people to just slow it down and take it easy just for the safety of the pelican but also for their own safety because you know, the pelican is a big bird and you don’t want to hit one, it can damage your car and cause an accident even,” Gonzalez said.