Pediatrician writes children’s book that explains COVID-19

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) —A Rio Grande Valley pediatrician wrote a children’s book on COVID-19 after seeing her daughter emotionally affected by the pandemic.

“She’s only two—I am a board-certified pediatrician and I never thought that she was listening and understanding a lot more than I expected, and so she was actually being impacted by the pandemic,” said Dr. Keila Rodriguez from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

Dr. Rodriguez’s said her daughter would cry, not realizing that COVID-19 is a virus.

“At that point I assumed that or I realized that she was thinking of the corona virus as a person,” said Rodriguez.

She took that idea and turned the virus into a relatable character for children to understand. With the main character being her daughter.

“She teaches the coronavirus about washing their hands and sneezing into their elbow or a tissue,” said Rodriguez. “Saying hi to their friends from across the street, wearing a mask, things like that.”

Rodriguez said she includes ideas and resources for parents with small kids with an emotional awareness.

“Maybe they don’t know how to say they’re sad, anxious or scared,” said Rodriguez. “Just having parents realize they’ve got to teacher their kids how to name their emotions…that might be a resource as well.”

She said this started as a personal project with the book now having sold 1,000 copies.

She will be reading her book here.

You can find ‘When the World Gets Sick’ here.