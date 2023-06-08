BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman whose credit card was declined when she paid to have her dog euthanized.

Christina Ramirez Tate is a person of interest for theft by the Brownsville Police Department.

According to the department’s website, Tate took her dog to the Companions Animal Hospital for treatment. It was determined that the dog had to be euthanized and Tate used her credit card to pay for the procedure.

However, once she left the veterinary hospital, the staff learned Tate’s credit card was declined. Authorities say several attempts have been made to have Tate pay the balance.

Anyone who knows where Tate can be found is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip.