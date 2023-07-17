MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted for theft.

Viridiana Mabeth Romo Flores, 40, has been issued an arrest warrant by the McAllen Municipal Court on charges of theft.

At 11:57 a.m. on July 8, police responded to the 500 block of W. Expressway 83 in reference to a call about jewelry theft.

Flores is described by police as a five-foot-five-inch tall woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she weighs 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).