ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman was taken into custody after she hit a man with her car during an argument, Alamo Police Department said.

Alamo Police Chief Ozuna told ValleyCentral, the couple in their late 20s early 30s had gotten into argument in their car.

The man exited the vehicle and began walking, when the woman hit him with the car.

Investigators said, the man was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was arrested and is pending her arraignment.

Police have not released the names of the couple.