BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman outside of a Whataburger in Brownsville, police said.

Paul Arteaga, 29, was arrested by Brownsville police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, on a charge of sexual assault, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On July 7, officers responded to the Whataburger at 2290 N. Expressway 83 after a customer found a woman inside the restroom half dressed. Officers spoke with the 23-year-old woman, who said that she had been sexually assaulted only 20 minutes prior.

The woman said she was at a Whataburger waiting for a ride from a friend, when an unknown man offered her a ride. She accepted the ride and the two walked out of the Whataburger and towards the resaca area, where the car was said to be located.

When they reached the area, the man pushed her into the resaca and began sexually assaulting her, the release stated.

The woman broke free from his grip, and ran back to the Whataburger where she hid in the restroom.

The Brownsville PD Special Victims Unit launched an investigation, gathering video surveillance from businesses in the area. They were able to identify Arteaga as the suspect.

On July 20, authorities located Arteaga at the 600 block of Continental Drive, where he was arrested and transported to the city jail. He was arraigned the following day and his bond was set at $125,000.