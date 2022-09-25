MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a motorist early Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman died at the scene and that the driver remained in the car until police arrived.

The fatal encounter occurred at approximately 6:39 a.m. at Ware Road and State Highway 107 in McAllen, according to a media release obtained by ValleyCentral.

The victim’s identity is being withheld by authorities until the woman’s next of kin is notified.

This case is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.