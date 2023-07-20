EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Progreso woman was arrested on a manslaughter charge in connection to a crash that killed an 87-year-old woman and injured two others.

Ana Ramirez was arrested by Edcouch police on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, endangering a child and intoxication assault with a vehicle, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Guzman with the Edcouch Police Department, who provided info on the arrest.

At 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a two-vehicle accident at Highway 87 and W of Mile 2 in Edcouch.

Police said an 87-year-old woman died as a result of the crash.

Two other women were transported to a local hospital, along with a 5-year-old boy. Police said the child is Ramirez’s son who was travelling with her in the vehicle.

Ramirez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Wednesday and her bond was set at $500,000.

Chief Leal with the Edcouch Police Department offered condolences to the family on behalf of the city.