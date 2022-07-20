BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a woman on charges of DWI and endangering a child.

Yvette Michelle Hernandez, 42, was arrested on one count of driving while intoxicated, 3 or more, and abandon/endanger a child, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On July 16, an officer witnessed a white Volvo strike a white Jeep at a red light near the 1900 block of Central Blvd.

The officer then approached the Volvo and saw Hernandez in the driver’s seat and a 9-year-old child in the backseat.

Hernandez was displaying “signs of intoxication,” the release stated.

Hernandez was unable to perform a field sobriety test and refused to provide a sample of her breath or blood.

The release stated that a blood search warrant was applied and granted as Cameroun County is a no refusal county..

Hernandez was arraigned on July 17 and issued a bond amount totaling $25,000.