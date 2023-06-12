EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for driving into oncoming traffic and allegedly hitting a man in the face with her car keys, police say.

Debra Flores is charged with of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

At 11:21 p.m. on May 17, an Edinburg police officer said he saw a 2007 black Hummer driving against traffic southbound in the northbound lanes at the 110 block of S. Raul Longoria Rd.

Police say they pulled over the Hummer and that when a passenger stepped out of the SUV to tell officers that the driver, identified as Debra Flores, had struck the left side of his face twice with her right hand using mechanic keys, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

Officers noticed that the left side of the victim’s face as well as his left bicep were swollen.

Flores refused to tell police what happened during the drive. She was issued a bond of $5,000, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.