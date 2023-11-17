MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a woman who is considered a person of interest in an auto theft investigation.

According to police, a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen near the South Texas Health System clinics on the 1900 Block of S. D Street in South McAllen.

The vehicle was reported stolen at approximately 10:51 a.m. on Nov. 10, police add.

Surveillance video shows a woman who police say may be named Alexa, and identified her as person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687- 8477.