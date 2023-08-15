HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marked the first day of school for many Rio Grande Valley districts.

For proud parents, sharing photos of children on social media seems like a great way to share memories with family, but law enforcement is urging caution as parents share those photos.

“I do find myself guilty of posting photos of my kid’s first day of school,” said parent Emily Hernandez.

As kids go back to school, parents are sharing first-day-of-school photos on social media. It’s something law enforcement says can lead to trouble.

“We also want to see those photos. Grandmas, grandpas, buddies, pals, and friends. We want them all to see those photos. Unfortunately, they’re not the only people that are looking at them,” said Sergeant Michael Brooks with the Harlingen Police Department.

He says predators can gather information from photos of your child.

“You take them in front of your house address numbers, you know take pictures with your schools, your playgrounds, where you’re hanging out with. Predators watch that stuff too,” said Brooks.

Although information like your child’s favorite color or pet’s name, may seem innocent, Brooks said predators can use this to lure your children.

“If they happen to find out where you’re at. They tell you ‘Hey, I have your dog. Once you get in my car, I’ll give you your dog back. Hey, do you like pink? Pink is my favorite color too, why can’t we be friends? Well, that’s your favorite book. I read that book too’. It’s a doorway. It’s a gateway to get into their life,” Brooks said.

He said, if you post photos, be mindful and limit the information in the post. Parents should also make sure the surroundings in photos don’t give out too many details.

“Don’t put your child’s name on the photos. Don’t put your personal information, and don’t put your address. Definitely don’t put phone numbers or anything like that. I think a simple headshot could change and end up on some type of website that you don’t want your children’s picture on,” Brooks added.